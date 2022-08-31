Search

31 Aug 2022

Philli Armitage-Mattin’s smoky hispi cabbage with chilli oil recipe

Philli Armitage-Mattin’s smoky hispi cabbage with chilli oil recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 10:10 AM

“I feel like cabbage is so underrated,” says Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“It’s one of the most cost-effective vegetables that, when treated right, becomes a highlight of many restaurant-goers’ meals. Let me share with you how restaurants make cabbage the most delicious dish you eat.”

Smoky hispi cabbage with chilli oil

Ingredients:
(Serves 4 as a side)

1 hispi cabbage or sweetheart cabbage
2tbsp olive oil
Large pinch of salt
2tbsp butter or plant-based butter
½tbsp lemon juice
6tbsp mascarpone, softened
1tbsp shop-bought chilli oil
½ bunch chives, chopped
2tbsp crispy shallots

Method:

1. Peel away the outer leaves and quarter the cabbage.

2. Heat a large frying pan (preferably cast iron) with olive oil and sprinkle salt over the cut side of the cabbage.

3. Sear the cabbage on the cut sides until all the surface is charred.

4. Flip so the cut side is face up and add enough water to just cover half of the cabbage, as well as the butter.

5. Allow to poach until all the water is evaporated, turning the cabbage gently with tongs every five minutes. The cabbage should be completely tender. When the water has nearly evaporated, turn off the heat and coat the cabbage in the melted butter from the pan using a spoon. Finish with the lemon juice.

6. Whisk the mascarpone with a fork and smear it onto a plate using the back of a spoon. Add the cabbage and drizzle with the remaining butter and chilli oil, then top with chopped chives and crispy things.

Taste everything all together and adjust; if you want more spice, add chilli oil or if it’s too hot add more mascarpone.

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media