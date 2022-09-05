Search

05 Sept 2022

As Bake Off returns, Paul Hollywood shares his all-time favourite bakes

As Bake Off returns, Paul Hollywood shares his all-time favourite bakes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 8:55 AM

As the Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on September 13, the new contestants will no doubt be desperate to get a Hollywood handshake.

Paul Hollywood, 56, has been the steely-eyed judge of the show since it started back in 2010, and if bakers want to impress him, they might want to make some of his favourite bakes – including a lemon drizzle cake.

These are Hollywood’s all-time favourite bakes, plus his top tips for newbies…

Lemon drizzle cake

Hollywood might be known for his breads, but his number one bake is a sweet classic: lemon drizzle cake.

“I love citrus,” he confesses. “You want that zing on the tongue when you bite into it. And you get that softness which comes from the lemon drizzle sitting on the top, then that hint of sugar in the crust. It’s an all-rounder for me.

“Just having that with a cup of tea – just talking about it, now I’m going to go and make one. Lemon drizzle is a beautiful cake, it’s so clean, and it’s quite easy to make.”

Sausage rolls

“You can’t go wrong with a sausage roll,” says Hollywood. “I’ve got a Stilton one [in his most recent cookbook, Bake]. You can serve it with caramelised onions, which is fantastic.”

Pizza

Hollywood admits to using his pizza oven at home all the time. “Actually, a lot of people have bought pizza ovens now – the little ones, not a three grand pizza oven,” he says. “You can spend 70 quid and get a decent pizza oven and feed the family for cheap, using decent tomatoes, good cheese, and you end up with a beautiful pizza.”

Scones

Hollywood also loves “basic things”, like a scone.

“These things are rudimentary, and have been around for years,” he says. “Make a scone with strong bread flour, which I do – everyone makes it with plain. Don’t. Try it with a strong [bread flour] – I used to use that in the Dorchester. Try it at home and all of a sudden you get a lift from the strong flour, and people go, ‘Wow’.”

Hollywood’s top tips for novice bakers

Want to bake bread like Hollywood? Firstly, the baking pro suggests starting with a simple flatbread.

“You need a good flour, a good set of scales, and make sure your oven’s nice and clean – so it’s attaining the temperature it’s saying it’s trying to attain,” Hollywood advises.

“Start with a frying pan, make a flatbread in a frying pan and understand what’s going on with the dough, so you get your dough mastered. And that’s all to do with the manipulation of the flour, how you mix it – I knead a flatbread. It’s one of the ancient breads – you put it in a frying pan as they would have done on a hot plate years ago, and watch it bubble up.

“And then cut it into strips and dip it into guacamole and eat it. It’s stunning. You want that caramelisation, you want those dark spots as well.

“It comes down to a good recipe and good equipment, leading you up to making a good dough – and then obviously, the actual bake itself.”

Once you’ve mastered flatbreads, Hollywood recommends trying a tin bread – “because there’s only one way it can go, which is straight up”.

This will give you “some great toasted bread, which you can slice up in the morning, drop it in the toaster,” he adds. “It stays in the toaster a little bit longer, because there’s no sugar in it, and lots of fat – so it becomes really crispy. That with butter on its own. I love tea and toast, it’s one of my favourite things. So simple, but highly effective.”

Bake: My Best Ever Recipes For The Classics by Paul Hollywood is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £26. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media