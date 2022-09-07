Search

07 Sept 2022

Jamie Oliver’s smoked salmon pasta recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

For a speedy midweek meal, it doesn’t get better than this.

Smoked salmon pasta

Ingredients:
(Serves 1)

125g fresh lasagne sheets
2 spring onions
80g spinach
60g smoked salmon (2 slices), from sustainable sources
½ a lemon
5g Parmesan cheese
Olive oil
1tbsp cottage cheese
Optional: extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Boil the kettle. Cut the lasagne sheets in half lengthways, then into two-centimetre strips, using a crinkle-cut knife, if you’ve got one. Trim the spring onions and ﬁnely chop with the spinach and half the salmon. Finely grate the lemon zest, then the Parmesan, keeping them separate. Put a 28-centimetre frying pan on a high heat.

2. Once hot, put a little drizzle of olive oil into the pan with the spring onions, spinach, chopped salmon and lemon zest. Scatter the pasta into the pan, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta – about 250 millilitres. Let it bubble away for four minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you’ve got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed. Turn the heat off, squeeze in the lemon juice, stir in the cottage cheese and Parmesan, then season to perfection. Delicately tear over the remaining salmon, and ﬁnish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

ENERGY 431kcal
FAT 14.8g
SAT FAT 4g
PROTEIN 29.5g
CARBS 43.6g
SUGARS 4.6g
SALT 1.7g
FIBRE 3.1g

ONE by Jamie Oliver
(Penguin Random House/PA)

ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2022 ONE), priced £28. Photography: © David Loftus, 2022. Available now.

