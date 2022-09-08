Search

08 Sept 2022

6 perky pinots to sip and savour right now

One of the most popular reds in the world, pinot noir really is a wine for all seasons.

We love it lightly chilled when it’s hot and sunny, its radiant raspberry-cherry flavours lift us through an Indian summer, and its savoury notes bridge the gap between autumn and winter. Not to mention its sweet perfume, purity of fruit and bright acidity, all of which make it a sommelier’s favourite.

Versatile, food-friendly and a pleasure on the palate, what’s not to love? And with such a broad range of styles and price points from varied regions, pinot noir doesn’t have to be limited to a swish setting or early autumn treat.

Get the pinot party off to a flying start with these six top drops…

1. The Society’s French Pinot Noir 2020, France, £7.50, The Wine Society

Soft and plump, this cherry-fruited crowd-pleaser from the sunny Languedoc offers baskets of sun-kissed fruit, with bright berry notes, aromatic florals and a smooth, silky finish. Gorgeous and great value.

2. Co-op Irresistible Casablanca Valley Pinot Noir 2021, Chile, £8, Co-op stores

With enticing, lightly smoky plum-berry and cherry aromas, a touch of mocha and hint of spice, similar flavours unfold on the plush yet lively palate, with black cherries alongside delicate spice on the smooth, supple finish.

3. Dragon Hills Pinot Noir 2020, Romania, £9.99, Virgin Wines

Fun and fruity, expect a burst of sunshine from the fragrant bouquet, boasting ripe plums, violets and strawberries and becoming broad mid-palate, with classic dark cherries and raspberry flavours riding on the lingering finish. A light chilling will make this pinot purr.

4. Brochet Alias Pinot Noir 2020 No Added Sulphur, Loire Valley, France, £13.75, Vintage Roots

One to celebrate Organic September and beyond, this scented beauty draws you in with its rapturous raspberry and kirsch aromas, pure perfumed black fruits enhanced by gentle smoke, and herbal, peppery notes adding to its complexity. Really stunning, its purity of fruit carries through on the long finish.

5. The Ned Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, £13.99, Waitrose

Expressive and scented with vibrant aromas of red cherry, raspberry and dark berries, the rich berry fruits have a touch of baking spice with integrated smoky oak tones. Very seductive with savoury nuances, everything glides along beautifully on the satin smooth palate, keeping you coming back for more.

6. Cadus Signature Series Pinot Noir 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £18.95, Vivino

A step up the ladder and showcase for how this grape gifts in so many ways. Savoury and earthy, with concentrated flavours, while on the nose, perfumed raspberries mingle with hints of undergrowth leading to dark cherry, plum compote, hints of rhubarb, vanilla spice and a long, elegant finish. A prize pinot worth seeking out.

News

