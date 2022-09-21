Nadiya Hussain’s chocolate cookie pie recipe

“This cookie pie is exactly what it says on the tin: a deep-filled pie made with cookie dough ‘pastry’, filled with chocolate wafer bars, hazelnuts and chocolate spread,” says Nadiya Hussain. “It’s indulgent, decadent, fun and all-round delicious.”

Chocolate cookie pie

Ingredients:

(Serves 12 – 16)

For the cookie dough:

200g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

325g soft brown sugar

2 medium eggs, plus 1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

425g plain flour, sifted

1½ teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

½ teaspoon salt

400g dark chocolate chips

For the filling:

750g chocolate hazelnut spread

200g roasted chopped hazelnuts

200g chocolate-covered wafer biscuits, chopped into cubes

Method:

1. Start by making the dough. Add the butter to a large bowl with the sugar and whisk till the mixture is light and creamy. Add the egg, egg yolk, vanilla and almond and incorporate well.

2. Now add the dry ingredients – the flour, bicarb and salt – and mix till you have a stiff cookie dough. Add your chocolate chips and make sure they are evenly dispersed into the dough.

3. Divide the mixture into two-thirds for the base and sides and a third for the top. Lightly grease and line the base of a 20cm deep cake tin or tart tin with a loose-bottomed base. Take the large ball of dough and gently roll out on a lightly floured surface so it is large enough to fit the base and sides of the cake tin, with a tiny bit of overhang to connect the top of the pie. Press it into the tin.

4. Take the chocolate hazelnut spread and mix with the roasted hazelnuts. Add half the mixture to the lined cookie dough tin. Top with the chopped chocolate- covered wafer biscuits, then top with the rest of the chocolate spread mix and level off.

5. Take the small bit of cookie dough that is left over and roll out to the size of the top. With a little water on your finger, just dampen the top of the cookie dough around the top edge. Pop the top of the pie on and pinch the edges to seal. Cut off any excess. Now leave the whole thing to sit in the freezer for 1 hour.

6. Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas mark 5.

7. Bake the pie in the oven for 35–40 minutes till the dough is golden. Take out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin. I hate to say this to you, but you still can’t eat this. We must wait for it to chill in the fridge completely overnight. I promise it’s worth the wait. Loosen the pie from the tin before chilling or it becomes very difficult to remove.

8. Take out of the tin after your long wait, cut into wedges and enjoy with a cup of tea. Or even better still, enjoy on a picnic!

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.