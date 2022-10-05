Rukmini Iyer’s beetroot, curry leaf and ginger brunch buns recipe

“Curry leaves, mustard seeds and ginger are a classic seasoning combination in South India, so I decided to use them as a flavouring for these vibrantly pink buns,” says Rukmini Iyer, who wanted to create something carby but “hands off” to bake for an Indian brunch.
“There’s a little light kneading, but otherwise the rising and baking time require no intervention,” she says. You can find fresh curry leaves at larger supermarkets, but chopped coriander will work instead.
Prep: 15 minutes, plus 2 hours rising. Cook: 25 minutes
Ingredients
(Makes 8 buns)
15 fresh curry leaves
325g strong white bread flour
4g fast-action dried yeast
150g raw beetroot, grated
1tbsp lemon juice
1 inch ginger, grated
100ml water
Beaten egg, for brushing
70ml neutral or olive oil
1tbsp mustard seeds
1tsp sugar
1tsp sea salt flakes
Method
1. Heat 30ml (two tablespoons) of the oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat; when hot, add the mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let them snap, crackle and pop for 30 seconds to a minute until aromatic, then turn off the heat and set aside.
2. Mix the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, grated beetroot, lemon juice and ginger together, then add all the remaining oil and the 100ml of water. Pour in the infused mustard seed and curry leaf oil, then stir together. Knead the dough by hand or in a stand mixer for 10 minutes, adding a tablespoon more water if the dough is looking dry.
3. Let the dough rise, covered, for one-and-a-half hours, or until doubled in size. Punch down the dough, divide into eight and then roll each portion into a ball, twisting the dough underneath so you have a smooth top. Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper, twisted side down, and leave to rise for 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas 6. Brush the buns with the beaten egg, then transfer to the oven to bake for 25 minutes until well risen. Let them cool slightly on a wire rack before serving with plenty of salted butter.
India Express: Fresh And Delicious Recipes For Every Day by Rukmini Iyer is published by Square Peg, priced £22, photography by David Loftus. Available now.
