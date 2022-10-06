Search

06 Oct 2022

Easy autumn cocktails you can make in a minute

Easy autumn cocktails you can make in a minute

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

Autumn has arrived, and with it comes an abundance of worries about how we’re going to afford the mortgage, heating bills and weekly food shop, let alone going out for drinks.

But fear not. Staying in is most definitely the new going out, especially when you’re armed with some easy – and super fast – cocktail recipes.

Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley – authors of new book 60 Second Cocktails – are passionate about mixing up a delicious drink, but maintain they “can be made by anyone, anywhere, and with minimal fuss, knowledge or equipment”. So far, so Friday night.

“If there’s one sage piece of advice we’ve picked up from the professional bartenders we know, it’s about being as best prepared as possible: line up everything you possibly need in advance of making your drinks,” the duo note. “This is especially vital if you’re only giving yourself a short amount of time to make your drink!”

With a little practise and prep, here are four cocktails you can whizz up in the time it takes you to choose and open a bottle of wine…

Easy-Peasy Paloma

A classic Mexican cocktail with a magical mix of silver (blanco) tequila, citrus notes and effervescent soda. The original calls for grapefruit soda, but you can use a lemonade for a more rounded and sweet citrusy punch. Alternatively, you can use a blood orange soda.

You will need:

1 part silver (blanco) tequila
Squeeze of fresh lime juice
5 parts pink grapefruit soda
A highball or other tall glass
A fresh grapefruit slice for the garnish – pink grapefruit looks fabulous!
A jigger measure and bar spoon
A glass of ice cubes

Method:

Add the ice to the glass, then add the tequila and lime juice and top up with the soda. Give the drink a quick stir with the bar spoon and garnish with the grapefruit slice.

Douro Spritz

This drink comes from a wonderful trip Harrison and Ridley took to Porto in Northern Portugal, and takes its name from the majestic Douro Valley, the heartland of port production. It plays very much on the aperitivo hour – that superbly chilled time where you take a moment to enliven the senses before dinner, truly waking up the taste buds…

You will need:

3 parts fruity ruby port – or for a drier, richer drink, use tawny port
1 dash freshly-squeezed lemon juice
1 dash sparkling water
3 parts sparkling wine, such as Prosecco – or for a low-ABV version, use 1 dash sparkling wine and 3 parts sparkling water instead
A large wine glass
A fresh or dried orange slice to garnish
A jigger measure and bar spoon
Plenty of ice cubes

Method:

Add the port and lemon juice to the glass, then add the ice and sparkling water. Top up with the sparkling wine. Stir a few times with the bar spoon and garnish with the orange slice.

Quick Sloe Gin and Soda

Sloe gin is a marvellous concoction – a combination of fresh and fragrant ripe berry aromas with a hint of sharpness and dryness coming from the juniper and other gin botanicals. Simply lengthening it with sparkling water leads to a long, fruity and seriously refreshing drink.

You will need:

2 parts sloe gin, such as Sipsmith or Elephant
5 parts sparkling water
A highball or other tall glass
A fresh orange slice to garnish
A jigger measure and bar spoon
Ice cubes

Method:

Add the ice to the glass, then add the sloe gin and top up with the sparkling water. Give the drink a quick stir with the bar spoon and garnish with the orange slice.

Wicked Whisky Highball

The whisky highball is currently topping the charts around the world as the most fashionable bar call. A refreshing mix of a great blended Scotch – such as Johnnie Walker Black Label – and sparkling water, this is a great way to drink whisky. The addition of cracked black pepper to the top of the drink accentuates the smoky notes.

You will need:

2 parts Scotch whisky – blended works perfectly here
5 parts sparkling water
Sprinkling of freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
A tall highball glass
A thin piece of lemon peel to garnish
A jigger measure and bar spoon
A glass of ice cubes

Method:

Add the ice to the glass and then the whisky, giving a few stirs with the bar spoon to ‘wake up’ the whisky. Add the sparkling water and, if you like, sprinkle the cracked black pepper on top of the drink. Stir again seven to eight times and squeeze the lemon peel over the top of the drink to express the oils before adding to the glass to garnish.

60 Second Cocktails by Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £12.99. Available now

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media