Gino D’Acampo’s spicy fish soup with tomatoes and orange zest

“There are many variations of fish soup in the South of Italy, but this has to be my favourite because the flavour of the red mullet makes it unique,” says Gino D’Acampo. His recipe includes three types of seafood -“If you prefer, you can substitute the haddock with cod.”

Spicy fish soup with tomatoes and orange zest

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 large red onion, peeled and finely chopped

200ml white wine

600ml hot fish stock

400g can of chopped tomatoes

16 large raw prawns, completely peeled

300g skinless red mullet fillet, cut in 3cm chunks

300g skinless haddock fillet, cut in 3cm chunks

10 red cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley leaves

1 unwaxed orange

salt

Method:

1. Pour the oil into a medium-sized saucepan and place over a medium heat. Add the chilli flakes and the onion and fry for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon.

2. Increase the heat to high and pour in the wine, then bring to the boil and let it bubble for 2 minutes, allowing the alcohol to evaporate. Stir in the stock and canned tomatoes, season with 2 tsp salt and return to the boil once more. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Meanwhile, devein the prawns with the point of a knife, skewer or even a toothpick. The vein runs right along the back. Insert the point about 1cm down from the head of the prawn and pull it back up towards you. This will lift up the vein and you can pull it off with the knife or with your hand.

4. Add all the fish and the prawns to the saucepan, then stir very gently so you don’t break up the fish. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring very gently after about 5 minutes.

5. Stir in the cherry tomatoes and parsley and continue to simmer for 1 minute.

6. Remove from the heat and divide equally between 4 warmed bowls. Grate orange zest over each bowl and serve immediately.

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make By Gino D’Acampo is published by Bloomsbury, priced £25. Photography by Haarala Hamilton.