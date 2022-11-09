“This is the most divine, indulgent and irresistible pud,” says Prue Leith. “Don’t skimp on the cream or jam. Better forgo it altogether than try to make it healthy! It’s best made with ripe fresh apricots. If using canned fruit, roast them anyway – it will deepen their flavour.”

Prue Leith’s apricots, almonds and clotted cream on English muffin recipe

Ingredients

2 large apricots, or 3 small ones

40g butter, half of it melted

2tsp caster sugar

1 English muffin, split and toasted

2tbsp apricot jam

1tbsp flaked almonds, toasted

1 small pot of clotted cream

Method

1. Get the grill as hot as possible.

2. Halve the apricots, remove the stones and put the halves, stoned side up, on a grill tray. Brush them with the melted butter and sprinkle with the sugar.

3. Grill the apricots, not too close to the elements or gas flame, for eight to 10 minutes until brown round the edges.

4. Meanwhile, butter the toasted muffin halves and put them on warm plates. Spread them with apricot jam and share the apricot halves between them.

5. Sprinkle with the almonds and serve with clotted cream.

Tip: You can toast the flaked almonds in the oven under the grill tray at the same time as roasting the apricots, but they burn in a flash, so be careful. Safer, probably, to stand over them while you gently turn them in a frying pan, or toast for three minutes in the microwave, giving them a stir halfway.

(Bloomsbury/PA)

Bliss On Toast by Prue Leith is published by Bloomsbury, £14.99, photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.