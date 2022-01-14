Search

14 Jan 2022

Romain Saiss among Wolves absentees for Southampton visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Wolves will be without Romain Saiss for their Premier League match against Southampton at Molineux.

The defender is on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be absent for Saturday’s match as well as the club’s trip to Brentford next weekend.

Hwang Hee-chan returned to training this week following a hamstring injury, but Saturday’s game is likely to come to soon for the South Korea international.  Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Southampton have defenders Yan Valery (suspension) and Kyle Walker-Peters (Covid-19) both available again.

However, midfielder Moi Elyounoussi and forward Theo Walcott continue to recover from their own coronavirus issues.

Moussa Djenepo is on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tino Livramento (knee), Will Smallbone (calf) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Jimenez, Traore, Campbell.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Diallo, Broja, Caballero, Stephens, Lyanco, Valery, Small, Simeu, Armstrong, Chauke, Long, Armstrong, Adams

