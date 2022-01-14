Tomas Soucek hoping for West Ham return against Leeds

West Ham hope to have Tomas Soucek back for the visit of Leeds.
Czech midfielder Soucek missed the midweek win over Norwich after a positive Covid-19 test.
Defender Kurt Zouma is back in training quicker than expected after a hamstring injury and will be assessed.
Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are hoping to return to contention as Leeds’ injury crisis shows some signs of easing.
Bamford has been sidelined with ankle and hip injuries, while Rodrigo (heel) and Struijk (foot) have been out since the end of November.
Eight other first-team players, including Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (both hamstring), are definitely out, with Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts both suspended. The latter is also nursing a calf strain.
Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Baptiste, Johnson, Masuaku, Fornals, Yarmolenko.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Hjelde, Dallas, Firpo, Struijk, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.