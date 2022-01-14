Steve Clarke hoping for the backing of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park in 2022

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at Hampden Park this year.

Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine and the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland when they go on sale at the end of January.

The national stadium was packed when Scotland won their last two home matches against Denmark and Israel, which was part of a run of six consecutive wins last year, and Clarke issued another rallying call.

He said: “We are on a good run, with six consecutive victories to end a good year for us, and the backing from the fans last autumn was undoubtedly instrumental in that.

“A full house always gives the players that extra bit of help on the pitch, which was clear to see with our victories over Israel and group winners Denmark.

We're pleased to confirm ticket details for our World Cup play-off Semi-Final and UEFA #NationsLeague home matches. Scotland Supporters Club Members will get priority access to tickets, with a four-match package also available. ➡️ Key dates & prices: https://t.co/3QAlwblZll pic.twitter.com/QWVYUJV9nD — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) January 14, 2022

“The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is.

“We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.

“We are well aware of the value of the Nations League – we were at Euro 2020 because of our success in its first iteration – and while we want to qualify for Euro 2024 automatically, we also want to secure that safety net the Nations League provides.

“As always, the supporters will play a role as we aim to top our group.”

Scotland host Ukraine in March before Nations League fixtures at Hampden Park against Armenia and Ukraine in June, and the Republic of Ireland in September.