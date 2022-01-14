Search

14 Jan 2022

Divock Origi not available for Liverpool v Brentford despite return to training

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has returned to light training but is not in contention for Sunday’s visit of Brentford.

The Belgium international has been out for five weeks with a knee injury but is closing in on a return.

Jurgen Klopp will select from the same squad which failed to score against 10-man Arsenal in Thursday’s goalless Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Brentford’s Sergi Canos will be fit to face his former club after a recent hamstring issue, and fellow wing-back Rico Henry could also return on the opposite left flank.

Henry has not played since December 22 due to a thigh injury but Brentford remain without a handful of other key personnel.

Goalkeeper David Raya (knee), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh), Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) remain on the treatment table while Frank Onyeka is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Gordon.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandes, Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson, Canos, Baptiste, Janelt, Norgaard, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Lossl, Thompson, Roerslev, Sorensen, Stevens, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Forss, Wissa, Cox, Peart-Harris, Young-Coombes.

