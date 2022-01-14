Search

14 Jan 2022

Jordan Roberts makes permanent move to Motherwell from Hearts

Jordan Roberts makes permanent move to Motherwell from Hearts

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Motherwell have signed Jordan Roberts from Hearts on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old attacker has been on loan at Fir Park for the past year, but his latest deal was due to expire this month. He has now severed ties with Hearts and agreed a contract with Motherwell.

Fir Park manager Graham Alexander told Well’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Jordan back permanently.

“We know what qualities he brings to the side and, having only spent a few weeks away, returns to the group ready to pick up again immediately.”

Roberts joined Hearts in 2020 but made only 12 appearances before being loaned to Motherwell last January. He scored three goals in eight appearances for the Lanarkshire side in the second half of last season before injury curtailed his campaign.

After being unable to establish himself in Hearts manager Robbie Neilson’s plans, Roberts returned to Motherwell on a fresh loan in the summer. He has made 11 appearances for Alexander’s side this term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media