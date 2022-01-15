We won’t write it off – Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not write off their rare goalless performance as he believes it will provide valuable help in preparing for the visit of Brentford.

The 0-0 draw with 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the first time since April the Reds had not scored in a home match and only the second occasion this season they had drawn a blank.

A first-half sending-off meant the visitors retreated into a back five, and while Klopp’s side failed to break that down, the manager feels it may have given the Reds an insight into what to expect from Sunday’s visitors.

“We will not write it off, we will work with it and use it,” said Klopp of the Arsenal result.

“All the things you do in life are important experiences so you do it again or never do it again.

“The next game is on Sunday and maybe we will play against a similar set-up – 11 men but maybe five at the back – so very important information from Thursday night.”

September’s first encounter between the two sides ended in a chaotic 3-3 draw after Liverpool twice conceded the lead.

On that occasion they uncharacteristically struggled aerially and Klopp is expecting a similar challenge at Anfield.

“Brentford are a team with a specific way to play, especially against us – I think the goalkeeper that day was the playmaker with many long balls and we struggled to defend these,” he added.

“The goals they scored were absolutely avoidable if I remember it right. Set-pieces we were a bit sleepy.

“We have to be absolutely alert, we have to be ready as they have special set-pieces and will be properly direct.

“So many things work together there (at Brentford) that we have to be really aware of but I hope we can play much better than we did in the first game and use Anfield, which would be helpful.”

Klopp will take charge of his 350th match for the club, only the eighth man to achieve the feat, with his win ratio of 60.7 per cent the highest of any Liverpool manager in their history.

Matches: 349

Wins: 212

Win ratio: 60.7%

“I am really happy and proud of the things we achieved here so far but it is not that I think a second about it,” said the German.

“It’s a fantastic club and I’m really happy about the time we had here so far and I hope to enjoy the next few years as well.

“These numbers are not important to me but 350 is a nice one – better than 15 and out.”