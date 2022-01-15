Search

15 Jan 2022

Shaun Maloney calls on his Hibernian squad to improve their discipline

Shaun Maloney calls on his Hibernian squad to improve their discipline

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Shaun Maloney has ordered his Hibernian squad to improve their discipline.

The Easter Road side will be missing two key defenders for Monday’s cinch Premiership trip to Celtic after Ryan Porteous was retrospectively handed a three-match ban for violent conduct against Aberdeen and Paul McGinn received a two-match ban for comments he made about Premier Sports Cup final referee John Beaton.

In addition, Hibs have had eight red cards in all competitions this season.

Maloney, who succeeded Jack Ross as manager last month, has spoken to the players about it and told them the situation must improve.

He said: “From my point of view, whatever discipline issues we’ve had – and there have been quite a few before I came – I think we have to get to a point where we raise the levels on that.

“I need as many of our players available for as many matches as possible. The squad now know that, and I think moving forward we have to be very aware of that. I spoke to them about it a few days ago. It was just a normal chat, really. In all games we have to look to have 11 players on the pitch as often as possible.”

Former Celtic player Maloney is looking forward to seeing how his new team cope with their trip to Glasgow.

He said: “I’m just really looking forward to seeing how my team plays under the biggest pressure. You obviously have the stadium and the home support but also the pressure Celtic put on you really high up the pitch.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing where my players are in that process. I know it’s early. It’s only our third game but I’m really looking forward to watching our players play in that environment. If we can play under that pressure, and I really believe we can, then it’s a really good sign moving forward.”

Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri, Harry Clarke and Dylan Tait are all in contention to make their Hibs debuts on Monday, but Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit and Ewan Henderson is ineligible against his parent club.

