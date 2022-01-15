Search

15 Jan 2022

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb winner as Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Belgian playmaker curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.

It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.

The victory possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Liverpool, 14 points behind City but with two games in hand, may now be the only side that could realistically hope to deny Pep Guardiola a fourth crown in five years.

Joao Pedro snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford claimed a 1-1 draw.

The Portuguese frontman headed the Hornets level three minutes from time to stun St James’ Park in the fight for Premier League survival.

Eddie Howe’s men looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike but they retreated as the visitors sought a way back into the game, and ultimately were made to pay for their passivity.

Norwich secured their first league victory since November with a 2-1 win over Everton at Carrow Road to inflict more pressure on Rafael Benitez.

The travelling fans were calling for Benitez to leave before the game started and two goals in quick succession, Adam Idah adding to an own goal by Michael Keane, did little to improve their mood.

Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors with a perfectly-timed bicycle kick but the Toffees failed to salvage a point and remain without a league win since the start of December.

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.

James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.

Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media