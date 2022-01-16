Search

16 Jan 2022

Jota faces late fitness test ahead of Celtic’s Premiership clash with Hibernian

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Ange Postecoglou will assess Portuguese striker Jota ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Monday night.

The Hoops attacker has resumed training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

New signings from the J-League, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are available, while David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (both hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee), James Forrest (knock), Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee) are at various stages of their comebacks and Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) is reportedly battling for fitness.

Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri, Harry Clarke and Dylan Tait are all in contention to make their Hibernian debuts.

New striker Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit and on-loan Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club, while defenders Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn are both suspended.

Kyle Magennis is back in training after being sidelined for more than three months but the midfielder is still several weeks away from returning to action.

