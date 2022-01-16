Serie A leaders Inter Milan march on with draw against Atalanta

Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri have lost only once in the league this season but were grateful to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for making fine saves to deny Luis Muriel and Mario Pasalic in Bergamo.

Leaders Inter are now two points clear of city rivals AC Milan, while fourth-placed Atalanta are eight points off the top.

Portugal midfielder Sergio Oliveira scored the winner on his debut as Roma beat Cagliari 1-0.

The Porto loanee netted a 33rd-minute penalty for Jose Mourinho’s side after Dalbert had handled his shot.

Antonin Barak bagged a hat-trick as Verona won 4-2 at Sassuolo.

Gianluca Caprari had opened the scoring for the visitors, with Gianluca Scamacca and Gregoire Defrel replying for Sassuolo.

Venezia drew 1-1 with Empoli as David Okereke levelled Szymon Zurkowski’s earlier effort.

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup for the 12th time by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Saudi Arabia.

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, from the penalty spot, scored either side of the break.

Real survived a late scare when Eder Militao was sent off for handball and Thibaut Courtois saved Raul Garcia’s resulting spot-kick.

Elche boosted their LaLiga survival hopes with a 1-0 home victory over Villarreal.

Lucas Boye’s 78th-minute strike from outside the box earned Elche a third successive win in all competitions.

Real Betis came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 and reach the last eight of the Copa del Rey.

El Gran Derbi was abandoned on Saturday after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd after Betis’ Nabil Fekir cancelled out Papu Gomez’s opener.

The game resumed from the 39th minute with the score at 1-1, and without the 55,000 fans present the previous evening, and Sergio Canales struck the winner for Betis 18 minutes from time. Valencia beat third-tier Atletico Baleares 1-0.

Augsburg moved out of the Bundesliga relegation play-off spot with a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daichi Kamada gave eighth-placed Eintracht the lead and Michael Gregoritsch levelled seven minutes before the break.

Bottom-placed Greuther Furth were denied a rare top-flight win in a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

Masaya Okugawa’s seventh goal of the season gave the hosts an early advantage and though Jamie Leweling and Havard Nielsen turned the game around, Gonzalo Castro’s stunning long-range effort prevented Furth from celebrating a second league victory.

In Ligue 1, third-placed Marseille drew 1-1 at home to 10-man Lille.

Newcastle target Sven Botman headed Lille into a 15th-minute lead but Benjamin Andre was sent off just after the half-hour and Marseille pressure was rewarded 15 minutes from time when Turkey winger Cengiz Under scored for the third successive game.

Fourth-placed Rennes thrashed Bordeaux 6-0 with Sehrou Guirassy’s late brace rounding off the scoring after goals from Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde and Adrien Truffert.

Bordeaux had Issouf Sissokho sent off after 50 minutes when the score was 2-0.

Monaco remain a point behind Rennes after beating Clermont 4-0. Substitute Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice with Sofiane Diop and Caio Henrique also netting.

Lyon – with a Moussa Dembele penalty – and Metz recorded respective 1-0 wins at Troyes and Reims, while Lorient and Angers fought out a goalless draw despite Souleyman Doumbia’s 14th-minute dismissal for the visitors.

Late goals from Majeed Waris, Adrien Thomasson and Kevin Gameiro saw Strasbourg punish 10-man Montpellier, who led through Florent Mollet but had Sepe Elye Wahi sent off.