Search

17 Jan 2022

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

What the papers say

Donny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.

Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems undeterred by the Magpies’ bad run. The club are also still interested in Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, according to the paper.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are targeting Djed Spence, who has impressed while on-loan at Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old Middlesbrough right-back drew the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his performance against the Gunners in the FA Cup. The paper reports that Spence would be valued around £10 million by Middlesbrough and that any deal would have to be done on a loan back basis. But the player is also reportedly being watched by Italian clubs Roma and Inter Milan.

The Gunners have also made an official offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Metro. Arsenal’s interest in the player has been well reported in recent weeks, as were rumours of a player-plus-cash deal according to the Italian paper Corriere Della Sera cited by Metro, with an offer of £50 million and Lucas Torreira on the table.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ronald Araujo: The 22-year-old Barcelona centre-back is drawing interest from big names in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Ousmane Dembele: The 24-year-old French winger may leave Barcelona for Manchester United or Juventus, according to Spanish publication Sport.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media