17 Jan 2022

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst suggests he is ready to wait for John Souttar arrival

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has indicated that Rangers will wait until the summer for the arrival of John Souttar.

The Ibrox club last week announced the signing of the 25-year-old Scotland defender on a pre-contract agreement from Hearts.

However, the Gorgie club are adamant they will not allow Souttar to join the cinch Premiership champions in this transfer window unless “a significant and satisfactory offer is made”.

Ahead of the Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night, where Van Bronckhorst will be without the injured Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, as well as Joe Aribo who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, the Ibrox manager said: “First, I am happy that John is joining us.

“I think he is a very good defender, a Scottish international player.

“I think it is very important for us that we keep our Scottish identity. He fits perfect in that role, so I am happy that he will join us for the next season.

“We have to wait on what will happen in this window, but as far as I know we welcome John in the summer.”

Van Bronckhorst, who used the winter break to work with the players on the pitch and in team meetings “in depth in the way we want to play”, will have Cedric Itten available after the striker returned from his loan spell with Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

The Gers boss said: “When I came in I also assessed the players we had on loan.

“When you go on loan it has to be beneficial for the player and the club.

“Cedric wasn’t playing a lot in Germany, so I would rather have him here with me in this squad instead of being in Germany without playing.

“We had a zoom meeting with him, Cedric was very open in the discussions and felt the same way, so I am really happy that he is back now.

“He gives us more options up front because he is a different type to the players we have and sometimes you need a striker with his qualities and that we are more flexible up front.”

