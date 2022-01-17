Search

17 Jan 2022

Arsenal given permission to check on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s heart issue

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Arsenal will be allowed to examine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s health by Gabon, the country’s football federation has announced.

The Gunners striker is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament.

Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.

Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.

The problem was not thought to be serious but the Gabonese Football Federation has now said Arsenal and Lemina’s club Nice will be able to check on their players.

A statement read: “The Gabon Football Federation decided to make the players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina available to their clubs to continue the in-depth examinations.”

