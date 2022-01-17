Search

17 Jan 2022

Sunderland and Lincoln charged by FA following touchline fracas

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Sunderland and Lincoln have both been charged by the FA after a fracas occurred on the touchline during their game last week.

The incident took place in stoppage time after a Chris Maguire hat-trick put Lincoln 3-1 up against the Black Cats, who were reduced to 10 men following Carl Winchester’s dismissal.

A statement from the FA read:: “Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League One game on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute.

“Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have until Wednesday 19 January 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is facing another charge after he received a red card following the incident.

The statement added: “In addition, Lee Johnson has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1.

“It is alleged that the Sunderland AFC manager’s conduct during the 95th minute of this game was also improper and/or violent, and it was also improper following his sending off.

“He too has until Wednesday 19 January 2022 to provide a response.”

