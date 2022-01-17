Search

17 Jan 2022

Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana doubtful for Brighton's clash with Chelsea

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Brighton duo Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are major doubts for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Captain Lewis Dunk is closing in on a return from a knee problem but will not be involved, while midfielders Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations) also remain unavailable.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is fit to take on his former club after a slight groin issue restricted him to a second-half cameo during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Andreas Christensen will miss out again for Chelsea due to coronavirus isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with a thigh problem, with Reece James a longer-term absentee due to a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season after knee surgery, with Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

News

