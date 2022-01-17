Search

17 Jan 2022

Thomas Tuchel ‘very confident’ he can see out Chelsea contract running to 2024

Thomas Tuchel feels “very confident” he can complete his current Chelsea contract that runs until 2024.

The German boss is approaching one year at the Stamford Bridge helm, in which time he has led the Blues to the Champions League and European Super Cup titles, and the FA Cup final.

The Blues trail runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City by 13 points after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium, however, with expectations of a genuine title challenge dashed after frustrating recent results.

But Chelsea will nonetheless make the trip to Brighton on Tuesday with Tuchel still buoyant on his current and future situation in west London.

Asked if he has an option of further time at Chelsea under his current terms, the 48-year-old said: “I don’t even know; I don’t even know to be honest!

“I think I have a contract until 2024, and let’s stay with this and let’s try to stay as long as this contract says.

“Because history tells us that it’s not that easy, but I feel very confident today that I can make it.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else, this is absolutely sure.

“I feel very happy, and let’s see what’s going on.

“But everybody knows what you need, you need results, and I’m responsible for creating an atmosphere that gives us the results.

“So all the focus is into the process and not into the result. What counts for games counts for my personal situation the same.”

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku continues to fight for top form, with the Blues struggling for fluency in Sunday’s loss.

But Tuchel said Chelsea were helping the £98million summer recruit seek the perfect balance of pressure and peace.

Asked if he had expected more from Lukaku on Sunday, Tuchel replied: “We expected more from all our offensive performers in the last match.

“I think we had enough offensive actions, transitions, to hurt Man City more than we did.

“If this answers your question, maybe not 100 per cent, but he is included in our offensive component.

“He’s a key player, so there will always be pressure but not more pressure than he puts on himself.

“And we need to find a mix between all the expectations, the pressure and to be relaxed enough to play your best game, because it’s not only about pushing, about demands, it’s also about feeling peace and being relaxed on the pitch.”

Southampton are keen to strike a deal for the permanent transfer of on-loan Chelsea youngster Armando Broja, with the forward having hit five Premier League goals this term.

Tuchel insisted any talk of a transfer must be shelved, though, so the Albania striker can focus purely on this season.

“He’s our player and he’s doing good, but at the same time it’s only half a season, so he needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton,” Tuchel said.

“We have a reason why they are our players, they have quality and mentality and now they are out there on their own in different environments and clubs, and proving themselves.

“Armando’s getting better and better, he’s a very unique player with unique strengths in his game, he has speed, he’s robust and he’s a goalscorer.

“First of all now is not the moment to discuss about the summer – it’s the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving.”

