Goalkeeper Scott Bain thrilled to sign new Celtic deal running to 2024

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new contract.
The extension ties Joe Hart’s understudy to Parkhead until the summer of 2024.
The 30-year-old former Dundee player has made 74 appearances since joining in January 2018, including four under Ange Postecoglou.
Bain told his club’s website: “It is a privilege to be part of this great club and I am so pleased to extend my future at Celtic.
“We have already had success under the new manager, it is fantastic working with him and the rest of our backroom team, and I want to join them and the other players at the club in working hard to achieve more and more success for our fans.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.