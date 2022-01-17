Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night.
Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness.
Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available.
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice.
The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem.
However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury.
