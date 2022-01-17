Coventry sign Jake Bidwell from Championship rivals Swansea

Coventry have signed Jake Bidwell from Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

Bidwell, 28, who can operate at left-back or left wing-back, has agreed a contract with the Sky Blues until June 2025, with the move subject to EFL and international clearance.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: “We are very pleased to welcome Jake to Coventry City.

“He is an excellent defender who will get forward strongly, he has a lot of experience, having played nearly 450 games, including many at Championship level, and has a fantastic attitude too.

“Jake will add further quality to our squad at left wing-back, along with Ian Maatsen for the remainder of this season, a position in which we have not had different options.”

Southport-born Bidwell began his career in Everton’s academy, becoming the club’s youngest player to represent the Toffees in European competition when he played against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in 2009.

It was Bidwell’s only Everton appearance and he has gone on to play for Brentford, QPR and Swansea.

Bidwell joined Swansea in July 2019 and made 105 appearances for the Welsh club.