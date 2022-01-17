Search

17 Jan 2022

Liam Shaw determined to prove himself on the pitch for Motherwell

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Liam Shaw is determined to prove himself on the pitch for Motherwell after being made to wait for his Celtic breakthrough.

The midfielder joined Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer but his competitive debut did not come until a Europa League encounter with Real Betis in December.

Shaw has only had 10 minutes of cinch Premiership action, against St Mirren last month, but a loan switch to Motherwell means he could make his first start in the Scottish top flight against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old said: “I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully develop my game.

“If you want to play in this league, you need to play games. I talked to the gaffer at Celtic and he said it was probably my best option. We both agreed to go out and get as many minutes as I can and come back pre-season ready.

“I feel I have improved as a player. Training day in, day out, the tempo is really high. Now I am ready for the next stage to get some games.

“I have come here to prove myself and get as many games as I can and it’s up to me now.”

Shaw had encouraging talks with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander, who earmarked him for a “number eight” role in a three-man midfield.

“He says he likes the way I play and that’s good for me because that’s my position,” Shaw added.

“I feel a box-to-box midfielder is my strongest position and the gaffer sees that the same way as well.

“The 4-3-3 is the same as Celtic but it’s more about box-to-box energy and a lot of running and I feel that is one of my biggest strengths.”

