17 Jan 2022

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of Dundee clash

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of Dundee clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of the cinch Premiership return against Dundee.

Forwards Joel Nouble and Caleb Chukwuemeka could both make their debuts while on-loan Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes is also aiming for his introduction.

Tom Parkes (knee) remains out while Adam Lewis is close to a return following foot surgery. Daniel Barden faces a further three or four months out following cancer treatment.

Ryan Sweeney misses out through injury for Dundee while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft remain long-term absentees.

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam could return while Declan McDaid, Josh Mulligan and Finlay Robertson have all returned to the Tayside club following loan spells.

Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is likely to have to wait for his debut amid work permit procedures.

