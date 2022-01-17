Ross County defender Jack Baldwin suspended for the visit of Motherwell

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin is suspended for the visit of Motherwell.
Coventry’s Declan Drysdale and Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay could make their Staggies debuts after signing on loan.
Defender Alex Iacovitti (hamstring) is likely to miss out again.
New signings Liam Shaw and Ross Tierney could make their Motherwell debuts.
The Lanarkshire side will be without Premiership top goalscorer Tony Watt after accepting an offer from Dundee United for the striker.
Manager Graham Alexander has some enforced absentees but remained coy over their identities. Mark O’Hara and Ricki Lamie were injured before the winter break.
