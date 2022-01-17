Search

17 Jan 2022

Chelsea welcome CPS’s decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Chelsea have welcomed the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to define the use of the term ‘rent boy’ in a chant as a homophobic slur.

The CPS announced last week that fans singing the words during matches were committing a hate crime and would be liable to face prosecution.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website said: “Chelsea Football Club welcomes the news that the Crown Prosecution Service recognises that the term ‘rent boy’ is a homophobic slur, and that those who use it are liable to prosecution.

“We will continue to work with our supporters and our LGBTQ+ fan group Chelsea Pride to ensure that our club is welcoming and inclusive for all, and we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who persists in using this or any other discriminatory language, including working with the police and CPS to secure prosecutions.”

Tracy Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride added: “It’s really positive to see the CPS make a clear statement on their position on the term ‘rent boy’.

“At Chelsea Pride we will continue to work closely with our club and we will continue to play our part in the No To Hate campaign. This is an important step, we still have a long way to go, but we won’t rest until football is a game where everyone feels welcome.”

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Leeds, Tottenham and Everton have all condemned their fans for singing the homophobic chant this season.

