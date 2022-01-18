Search

18 Jan 2022

Shrewsbury ban two fans for total of eight years over chants at Anfield

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Shrewsbury have banned two people from all games for a total of eight years following events at their FA Cup clash with Liverpool earlier this month.

Video clips emerged after the third-round tie at Anfield on January 9 appearing to show some Shrewsbury supporters singing a song about the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, in which 97 Liverpool supporters died.

Shrewsbury issued a statement the day after Liverpool’s 4-1 victory saying the club was “disgusted and appalled” to see and hear the reports on social media and were liaising with police to identify the offenders.

The Sky Bet League One club said in a new statement on Tuesday: “As part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie, Shrewsbury Town has today banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years.

“As a club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute.”

