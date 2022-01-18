Search

18 Jan 2022

Alex Greive set for speedy St Mirren debut after signing 18-month contract

St Mirren have signed striker Alex Greive from New Zealand club Birkenhead United.

The Buddies have taken advantage of their strategic partnership with the Auckland-based outfit to recruit the 22-year-old forward on an 18-month contract.

Greive was part of the provisional New Zealand Olympic squad for the Tokyo Games last year and scored 25 goals across 33 games throughout 2021, including three hat-tricks in a row.

Saints manager Jim Goodwin is excited about his new acquisition, telling the club’s website: “We are delighted to have another addition to the squad at the top end of the pitch.

“Alex is one we have been working with for the last wee while but couldn’t get him registered until the January window opened up.

“He’s brings creativity, he’s a little bit different to some of the other strikers we have at the moment, he’s quite dynamic and he’s a decent footballer so we’re excited to have him involved.”

Greive could make his debut in Tuesday evening’s cinch Premiership match at Dundee United if international clearance arrives in time.

Goodwin added: “He’s a very good professional. He’s looked very sharp in training and I think he’s surprised one or two.

“With the extra couple of squad members we can include in the matchday squad, Alex might find himself involved tonight.”

