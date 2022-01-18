Search

18 Jan 2022

Brentford boss Thomas Frank plays down talk of Christian Eriksen move

Brentford boss Thomas Frank plays down talk of Christian Eriksen move

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Thomas Frank believes Brentford should be “flattered” to be linked with Christian Eriksen but says he has not spoken to the midfielder about joining.

Eriksen revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last June.

He has not played since and is a free agent after his Inter Milan contract was cancelled by mutual consent before Christmas, with rules in Italy preventing him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

Reports have claimed the 29-year-old former Tottenham star has been offered a six-month deal at Brentford, but Frank says there has been no contact.

“This is a player that only plays for the top clubs,” Frank said.

“Something unfortunate happened to Christian and now things changed a bit. He deserves to play at the highest level and I hope he will.

“Under normal circumstances there would be no rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered that there are rumours with a player of his qualities.

“It’s the same with all players out there – (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe, Eriksen. If they fit the criteria of no d***heads they can play for us.”

Frank, who worked with Eriksen during his four-year stint in charge of Denmark’s under-17 team, revealed he had not spoken to the player since the autumn.

He said: “Of course I spoke to him after the incident, but that’s a while ago, not since. It was in the autumn.

“I really hope he comes back to top football again, that is what he wants. Recently in a Danish programme he said his big aim was to play in the World Cup, I really hope he succeeds, I can’t see why he shouldn’t.

“For all Danish fans he was the biggest star before the Euros and, if he gets up to speed, he will be the biggest star again. We all want the best for him and his family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media