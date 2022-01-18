Search

James McPake hits out at Dundee’s senior players after Livingston defeat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

James McPake accused his Dundee side of “criminal” defending following their 2-0 defeat by Livingston.

After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first cinch Premiership fixture after the rescheduled winter break, Livi striker Bruce Anderson struck twice from close range following corners early in the second half.

Dundee remain second bottom with six straight defeats and McPake was critical of his senior players after the game.

He said: “It was criminal to lose the goals we lost from two set plays.

“There was more to it than that but the two goals we lost were criminal at Premiership level, at Championship level, League One, League Two.

“I’m being honest. We were let down by senior players. I feel for Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, young players that are working really hard to make a career – tonight we were let down by senior players.

“I’ve got to the point, as a manager, where I’m fighting for survival: we’re fighting for survival as a club and I need to pick a team of players I can trust.

“We need to get new players in, that’s obvious – and we’re trying very hard.”

Livingston boss David Martindale hailed Anderson’s “instinct” for a goal.

He said: “It was a big win with a clean sheet and two goals and we were unlucky we didn’t score more, if I’m honest.

“We dominated large parts of the game and wee Brucie, he had three chances to score before he got his first goal and he ends up scoring twice.

“He’s an old-fashioned number nine who loves to score goals and he’s part of a dying breed. You don’t really get that from young boys coming through nowadays.

“He has the uncanny knack – which you can’t coach – of almost always being in the right place at the right time.

“He has a striker’s instinct, just like players from years ago – like Ally McCoist and Kris Boyd – who lived to score. He’s very similar.”

