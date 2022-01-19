Search

19 Jan 2022

Premier League could bring in new Covid postponement rules next month

Premier League could bring in new Covid postponement rules next month

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.

Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.

The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on February 8.

The league is looking at the issue against the backdrop of falling case numbers within the competition and in the country more widely.

There is nothing within the Premier League’s rules to prevent such a change happening mid-season, but any amendments would require the usual 14-club majority.

The criteria have come under much scrutiny, with Tottenham critical of the Premier League board’s decision to postpone last Sunday’s north London derby due to Arsenal having insufficient suitable players to fulfil the fixture.

Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from their squad list or their appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match will be postponed.

The rules allow for postponements to be approved where players are unavailable due to a positive Covid-19 test or close contact with someone who is positive, but also if they are sidelined by injury or away on international duty.

The latter will cease to be an issue beyond this weekend, as usually the Premier League breaks when there are international matches – the Africa Cup of Nations is a rare exception to that.

The Premier League board also considers a range of other factors in making its decisions, including a club’s ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match – for example if their training ground has been closed – or any other guidance from the UK Health Security Agency.

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League is consulting with our clubs regarding Covid-19 postponement rules and guidance in light of the changing national picture and the falling number of cases within our squads.

“The league’s current guidance was amended in December following the emergence of the new Omicron variant and we continue to monitor the ongoing effects of the virus and will update our guidance accordingly.”

Cases in the Premier League have fallen in each of the last three weeks, while on Wednesday the Football Association announced there were just two new positives among players and staff at Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs.

Covid passports will no longer be required to enter a sports venue holding 10,000 or more people in England from January 27, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Plan B measures introduced to combat the threat of the Omicron variant were being dropped.

The Government announced the move to Plan B on December 8, requiring spectators at larger venues in England to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media