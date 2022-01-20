Search

Manchester United hopeful over Scott McTominay after back injury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Manchester United are hopeful Scott McTominay will be fit to face West Ham despite suffering a back injury which left him struggling to breathe.

The 25-year-old midfielder picked up the problem midway through the second half of Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Brentford.

McTominay tried to play on but eventually had to be substituted by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

However, Rangnick is confident the Scotland international will be available for Saturday’s visit of one of United’s challengers for a top-four finish.

“He got a knock on the back and couldn’t breathe properly,” said Rangnick.

“I spoke to him in the locker room and he should be OK for Saturday.”

Second-half goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford saw United home after a disjointed first-half display, with Ivan Toney grabbing Brentford’s consolation.

It was a second Premier League goal for teenage winger Elanga on only his third start.

He told MUTV: “It’s always special to score for this wonderful club. I had the honour to do it last season against Wolves, and it felt amazing.

“The fans made the journey here, a long journey as well, so they deserve that. That win is for them and that goal was for them as well.”

“It is my second start of the season, and hopefully it is the second of many. I just need to keep pushing.”

