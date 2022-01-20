Search

Lee Cattermole returns to Middlesbrough for academy coaching role

Lee Cattermole returns to Middlesbrough for academy coaching role

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole has returned to the club where he made his name to take up the role of under-18s lead coach.

The Stockton-born 33-year-old, who announced his retirement as a player in August 2020 to concentrate on his coaching career, has been handed the task of guiding players through the same academy system he emerged from to launch his senior career as a teenager.

Boro’s academy manager Craig Liddle told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Lee back to the club. He brings strong leadership qualities, high standards and he has a wealth of experience in the game.

“Obviously, he came through our academy and is a great example to the young players we have here now. He followed the same development path as them, understands what they are going through and knows what it takes to have a good career in the game at the highest level.”

Cattermole made his Premier League debut for Boro against Newcastle as a 17-year-old in January 2006, and the combative midfielder – he was sent off nine times in total – enjoyed a career which spanned almost 400 senior games with the Teessiders, Wigan, Sunderland and Dutch side VVV Venio.

