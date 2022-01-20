Search

20 Jan 2022

David Martindale fends off St Johnstone interest in Alan Forrest

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

David Martindale has revealed Livingston have rejected two bids from St Johnstone for winger Alan Forrest.

The 25-year-old’s contract is up in the summer but the Perth club, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership, are looking to bring in the former Ayr player this month.

However, Livi boss Martindale insists his valuation of Forrest, who came off the bench in the 2-0 home win over Dundee on Tuesday, has not been met by their league rivals.

He said: “It is a tough one, to be fair. Alan has been pretty honest and fair with me and told me he thinks his future is away from Livingston.

“I made him a contract offer and he is probably not going to sign that contract.

“I have told St Johnstone that I don’t want to lose Alan and I will be honest, do I really want to lose him to someone who is as close to me in the table?

“Do I want to strengthen one of my rivals? Not really. So I have made it clear to St Johnstone that if they want to take Alan Forrest it needs to be for a premium to make it worthwhile for Livingston Football Club, so that’s where we are.

“I don’t want to discuss the figures but we are probably in the ball park of 30 to 35 per cent difference in the figure (valuation).

“I told St Johnstone what I wanted, they have put two bids in now, I have knocked them both back. So that’s where we are.

“If Alan is here on February 1, I genuinely know he will give me everything he has got, he is a good kid and a good professional but obviously I am now also looking at bringing someone else in.”

