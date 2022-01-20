Millwall and Hull interested in loan move for Jordan Hugill

Millwall and Hull are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s frustrating spell at West Brom.

The on-loan Norwich striker has struggled at The Hawthorns and could be handed a lifeline for the second half of the season, the PA news agency understands.

Albion signed Daryl Dike from Orlando City earlier this month for around £7million and the USA international’s arrival is likely to restrict Hugill’s playing time even more.

The former Preston striker has managed just one goal in 20 appearances for the Baggies, who are fifth in the Sky Bet Championship – 12 points behind leaders Fulham.

There is no guarantee the 29-year-old will leave the Baggies this month but their Sky Bet Championship rivals are keen on taking him.

Millwall are in the market for a striker after Tom Bradshaw was ruled out for three months with a knee injury. They have also sold Matt Smith to Salford while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is expected to join Bolton.

New Hull owner Acun Ilicali has completed his takeover and one of the priorities is to boost their attacking options.

The Tigers are without the injured Mallik Wilks until next month while Josh Magennis was sold to Wigan last week and they have scored just 22 times in the league this season.

Hugill joined Norwich from West Ham in 2020 but has made just 10 starts for the Canaries, scoring five goals in 34 appearances.

Norwich boss Dean Smith said on Thursday: “Potentially (things are) changing for Jordan. I had a chat with him to just get his feelings on where he was and how he was at the time.

“He’s a little bit frustrated because he’s not been playing at West Brom.”