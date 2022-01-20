Search

Russell Martin: Swansea had to ward off top competition to land Hannes Wolf

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Russell Martin says Swansea had to ward off competition from top leagues across Europe to sign Hannes Wolf on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Austria Under-21 international, who has signed for the rest of the season, has played eight times for the Bundesliga outfit this season but not since October.

Swansea head coach Martin said: “It’s a really exciting one. After speaking to Hannes, we were put on the radar by his agent who likes the style of play here.

“He said it’s probably unlikely because of the player’s pedigree, but he said he might be available.

“Somehow the deal has been made to happen, which is great. Financially it’s not outside what we can do.

“He’s someone else who has had to sacrifice money to be here. It’s a place he wants to play football and that’s the importance of having clarity of a style on the pitch.

“It happened at our previous club (MK Dons). Players came who we probably weren’t in the market for like Scott Twine.

“I think with the amount of competition we beat off, from top leagues across Europe, I’m really excited by it.”

Swansea have relied heavily on Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson – who is currently in dispute with the club and may leave this month – for goals in the Sky Bet Championship side this season.

Martin feels Wolf’s arrival will provide him with extra options in the final third of the pitch.

“He can play in numerous positions in attack,” Martin said.

“He’s a fantastic athlete and out of possession he’s incredible. I spoke to a few people about his character, really top.

“I think he’ll bring assists, goals and a real threat. He can play anywhere for us and have an impact.”

Wolf began his career at Austrian club Liefering before moving onto RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old joined Monchengladbach on loan in July 2020 before the deal was made permanent the following February.

Wolf has made 41 appearances for Monchengladbach, scoring four goals, and becomes Swansea’s third January signing following the arrival of Andy Fisher and Cyrus Christie.

