20 Jan 2022

Kilmarnock sign Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Kilmarnock have signed Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season.

Hibs bought the 20-year-old from Raith in the summer before loaning him back to the Fife club.

The midfielder – who joins Hibs team-mate Daniel MacKay on loan with Derek McInnes’ team – made 80 appearances for Rovers and netted eight goals.

Tait told Kilmarnock’s website: “The chance to join a massive club like Killie, who are looking to gain promotion was vital for me.

“The manager had a big part to play in me coming here because he’s worked at the top level in Scotland and has helped to improve lots of good players.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity of working with him and hopefully he can help develop my game and we can be successful together at Kilmarnock.”

