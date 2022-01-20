Search

20 Jan 2022

Thomas Frank feels Christian Eriksen link shows how far Brentford have come

Thomas Frank feels Christian Eriksen link shows how far Brentford have come

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Thomas Frank believes Brentford being linked with a player of Christian Eriksen’s calibre shows just how far the club have come.

The Bees have reportedly offered Eriksen a chance to return to professional football following his cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer.

However, head coach Frank is still playing down their interest in the 29-year-old former Tottenham midfielder.

He said: “There’s no further developments in any of the rumours about transfers to Brentford. I will speak about transfers when they happen.

“But yes, definitely. With the steps we have taken, some are natural, we are in the Premier League and more attractive.

“The fans and everyone should be pleased we get linked with good players.”

Eriksen would surely have taken one of the three gilt-edged chances that fellow Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen passed up in the 3-1 defeat by Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Frank is not a manager to dwell on a setback but, speaking less than 24 hours afterwards, the affable Dane admitted he had not got over the result after claiming they “destroyed” United in the first half.

“For various reasons that hit me harder and in elite sport it’s about controlling your emotions,” he said.

“I’m an emotional guy and I show them sometimes – for me I think it was the first time this season that that loss was harder to take. Unfair, that was the feeling I had in my body because we performed so well.

“The players gave everything. To play with that mentality and intensity throughout the game, and what is very big for me is we outran Man United, and of course we know we need to do that because we are not as talented as Man United.

“So to play with that mentality is demanding and when you don’t get the rewards it is frustrating.

“But we always say 24 hours – so I have five more hours to be disappointed.”

Brentford host Wolves on Saturday with Frank calling for the same energy levels.

“That was a 10/10 first half,” he added. “Can we keep this intensity, this mentality?

“If we can do that for 90 minutes, play the Brentford way, we will be fine and we will try to do that on Saturday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media