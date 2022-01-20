Search

20 Jan 2022

Martin Boyle set to leave Hibernian after missing Scottish Cup tie with Cove

Shaun Maloney has confirmed that the situation with in-demand striker Martin Boyle has “progressed” after he was left out of the Hibernian team to face Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Thursday evening.

The Australia forward has been the subject of strong interest in recent weeks from Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly, who are ready to hand him a bumper salary.

The Pro League club had two offers rejected for Boyle earlier this month, but they now appear to have met Hibs’ valuation of £3million for their talisman.

The 28-year-old watched from the main stand as his team-mates kicked off their Scottish Cup campaign without him, and it now seems highly likely that he has kicked his last ball for the club he joined from Dundee seven years ago.

Manager Maloney offered an update in an interview with Hibs TV ahead of kick-off.

He said: “There’s been progression with that situation. Martin’s been very professional.

“We’ve both been very clear (with each other) and now we’re at a stage where it’s progressed and I had to make a decision that was best for the team and best for Martin.

“In the next 24 hours we might have a bit more to say.”

