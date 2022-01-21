Search

21 Jan 2022

Nathan Blake: There could be a union for black players in bid to tackle racism

Nathan Blake: There could be a union for black players in bid to tackle racism

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has warned black footballers could form their own players’ union if governing bodies do not tackle the issue of racism.

Blake believes it is no longer enough for abused players to be told to “score a goal and shut them up” and says black footballers could end up boycotting European Championships and World Cups.

“As I get older my thinking has been more and more that one or two things are going to happen,” 49-year-old Blake told a BBC Radio Wales documentary.

“There could be a union for black players and I think it’s going to get to a point where black players are going to say: ‘I don’t want to play in your World Cup, I don’t want to play in the European Championship’.

“You’re not contracted to play international football so my club is either going to have to support me or go against me.

“Now, if there’s seven or eight black players in the team and we’re all on the same page, that’s going to be a real powerful statement.”

Blake, who won 30 caps for Wales, said he encountered racism during a career which saw him make over 500 senior appearances at Cardiff, Sheffield United, Bolton, Blackburn, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Newport.

He said: “People still think it’s acceptable. I never understood how it came from your own team-mates and management structure.

“I always said if the coach said to all the players: ‘If you call him a name you’re out’, it stops.”

Robert Earnshaw, another former Wales striker, says he was the subject of monkey noises while playing international football abroad.

Earnshaw said: “FIFA have got a poor way of handling racism, a poor way of acknowledging it even. It’s just tick a box, we’ve got to do something.

“Fine them £10,000, take them out of the stadium for one game and move on because we’ve got a business to run.

“But the players have a lot of power and more influence now, they’ve got more of a voice because of social media.

“Younger players are more aware of their platform and that’s great.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media