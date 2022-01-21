Search

21 Jan 2022

Martin Boyle leaves Hibernian for ‘life-changing’ move to Saudi Arabia

Hibernian have confirmed the departure of winger Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

Hibs stated the Australia international had departed for a “significant undisclosed seven-figure fee” which is believed to be in the region of £3million.

Boyle scored 65 goals in 265 appearances for the club.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We’d like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he’s done for Hibernian FC over the last seven years.

“He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters.

“Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he’s an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in front of him and makes it clear that it’s an option he’d like to take, then we have to listen.

“Discussions have been ongoing for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance.

“We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what’s been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC.”

News

