Search

21 Jan 2022

Burnley-Watford clash rearranged for third time on February 5

Burnley-Watford clash rearranged for third time on February 5

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Burnley and Watford will hope it is third time lucky as their Premier League fixture has been rearranged for February 5 with a 6pm kick-off time.

The fixture was postponed for a second time earlier this week. It was originally due to be played on December 15 but was called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Watford squad before an outbreak at Burnley forced the postponement of the rearranged match on January 18.

But with both sides having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, it has been rescheduled for the weekend of the fourth-round fixtures.

On Thursday, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri had urged the Premier League to make an exception and allow the match to go ahead next weekend, which has been left blank for a winter break that coincides with World Cup qualifiers in North and South America.

“I hope when we play against Burnley we will have some more days to recover for another match,” Ranieri said. “We have a week free and we can maybe play a little earlier.”

The match is one of five that Burnley, bottom of the table having played the fewest matches of any top-flight side this season, needed to rearrange.

They have also seen matches against Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester postponed due to Covid-19, while November’s fixture against Tottenham was called off due to heavy snow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media