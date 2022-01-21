Covid keeps Andreas Christensen out of Chelsea’s match against Tottenham

Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge due to continued Covid-19 isolation.
Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on a return after a thigh problem but Sunday’s encounter will come too soon.
Reece James is also on the comeback trail after a hamstring strain but is still some way off a playing return.
Tottenham have Eric Dier available after he missed five games through injury.
Antonio Conte said a couple of players picked up injuries in the midweek win at Leicester, one of who is Emerson Royal.
Son Heung-min (muscle) is still out, but Cristian Romero could return for the first time since November.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Romero, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Bergwijn, Scarlett.
