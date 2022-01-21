Cammy Kerr hopes Dundee can halt losing run in Dumbarton cup clash

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr aims to kick-start the club’s season with victory over Dumbarton.

The Dark Blues have lost six consecutive matches to leave them in the cinch Premiership bottom two and Kerr is under no illusions that they will get it easy against the League One strugglers in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

“Dumbarton are a good team and it’ll be a tough game for us, we need to go down there with a confidence and not an arrogance,” Kerr said.

“A win could kick-start something, that is the main aim for us and we can move on from there. The approach is key for us if we are to get a result, we need to be professional and have the right attitude.

“Mindset is key for us, we didn’t show that last season against Bonnyrigg Rose in the cup and were nearly on the receiving end of a giant-killing.

“A cup run is important to us as a club, we have been knocked out the cup in the early rounds in recent seasons, something which we’re looking to change and get to the latter stages of a cup competition.

“Can we do it? Of course, St Johnstone winning the double last season is inspiration to the other clubs that something can be achieved.”

Left-back Jordan Marshall is a fitness doubt for Dundee while striker Jason Cummings is set to depart for Central Coast Mariners in Australia.